IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released

IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released

PARIS
IEA: 325 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves released

A boat of the Berlin Water Police (Wasserschutzpolizei) sails past a storage facility for oil products in Berlin, Germany, on April 22, 2026. AFP Photo

The International Energy Agency said on Oct. 3 that member countries had so far released 325 million barrels of oil and oil-derivative products from strategic reserves, from 400 million barrels promised in March.


The update came a day after G7 countries, in coordination with the IEA, agreed to immediately release 100 million barrels of diesel and crude oil to ease global energy supply concerns caused by fallout from the US-Iran war.


The G7 did not say whether the 100 million barrels included the outstanding 75 million barrels from the March IEA commitment, or came on top of that.


The U.S. government of President Donald Trump has been pressuring allies to release diesel reserves to ease a spike in prices for the fuel, being felt in America and elsewhere.


Restricted diesel supplies is one of the consequences of the war in the Middle East. Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries, part of the fightback against Moscow’s strikes, have also affected the market.


The IEA said in a statement on Oct. 3 that “around 325 million barrels of the IEA collective action announced on March 11 have so far been released, representing over 80 percent of the 400 million barrels originally pledged in the action.”


The March pledge was offered up by the IEA’s 32 member countries, a grouping that includes all the G7 nations: of Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S.


The G7 countries on Oct. 2 agreed to release over the next four months 100 million barrels of oil and oil-derivative products, “including a frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days”.


They also said there would be no ban on diesel exports between them -- heading off a threat Washington had brandished, and which Trump later said would not be enacted.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  2. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  3. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  4. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

  5. Turkish troops conduct mine clearance near Iraq border

    Turkish troops conduct mine clearance near Iraq border
Recommended
‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears
Development Road Project could generate $80 billion annually as energy corridor, minister says

Development Road Project could generate $80 billion annually as energy corridor, minister says
Turkish defense giant Aselsan signs $2.75 bln deals for hybrid air defense systems

Turkish defense giant Aselsan signs $2.75 bln deals for hybrid air defense systems
Türkiye’s annual inflation falls below 30 percent in September

Türkiye’s annual inflation falls below 30 percent in September
Türkiye’s auto market poised to contract in 2026

Türkiye’s auto market poised to contract in 2026
Türkiye needs destination diversity, industry representative says

Türkiye needs destination diversity, industry representative says
EU, China to hold Beijing talks to avert trade war

EU, China to hold Beijing talks to avert trade war
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿