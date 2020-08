IDOB tenors to perform Italian folk songs

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) will be on stage with the Neapolitan Concert in Beyoğlu Talimhane Stage on Aug 29 at 8 p.m. within the scope of the activities held in cooperation with the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Beyoğlu Municipality.

The concert, to be performed by IDOB’s tenors, will feature Italian folk songs..