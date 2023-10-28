Iconic republic ball to be held in Pera Palace

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the "Longed For Republic Ball” event will be held at the historic Pera Palace Hotel in Istanbul, featuring the theme of the republic balls that became a symbol of modernization during the early years of the newly established country.

Presented by the Hybrid Community platform, a forum where distinguished brands divulge their strategies and experiences, this grandiose soirée, scheduled for Oct. 29, will be replete with the resonant melodies favored by Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Guests adorned in their splendid period costumes will also have the distinctive privilege of paying a visit to Room 101, where Atatürk always stayed during his Istanbul visits.

"The great leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk used to stay in Room 101 of Pera Palace Hotel upon his return from the battlefield. To infuse this occasion with its profound historical significance, we will accompany our night attendees on a guided tour of this room, now transformed into a museum, along with the İsmet İnönü Suite, a sanctum where pivotal decisions were made," elucidated Gözde Yolaç, the event's curator.

"As the night unfolds, transporting our participants to the nascent days of the republic, we shall regale them with the epochal culinary delights of that era. Within the balo and Kubbeli salons of the Pera Palace Hotel, opulence of the event will intertwine with a historical experience, creating a transcendent journey back to those sanguine and exuberant times, thus fashioning an evening befitting the centenary of the republic," she added.

The Republic Balls, which were a significant symbol of Türkiye’s modernization process, also stood out as events that empowered women's place in social life. The first republic ball took place in 1925 in İzmir, with Atatürk giving great importance to these balls, and they became an integral part of Republic Day celebrations.

