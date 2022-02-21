Ice sculptors to welcome visitors in Turkey’s east

  • February 21 2022 07:00:00

Ice sculptors to welcome visitors in Turkey’s east

AĞRI
Ice sculptors to welcome visitors in Turkey’s east

The countdown has begun for a snow-themed festival to be held for the second time this year in Turkey’s eastern province of Ağrı.

Local officials and ice sculptors stepped up their efforts for the long-awaited event, which will be launched on Feb. 25 in the city center.

Sculptures of some significant Turkish figures and symbols of regional importance will be made from the snow brought by 35 trucks for the festival, the theme of which was determined as Anatolian fairy tale heroes.

Except for the ice sculptures of Keloğlan, Hacivat-Karagöz and Nasreddin Hodja, some important figures of Turkish folk literature, iced-imitations of Noah’s Ark and Mount Ararat will also welcome visitors.

As part of the preparations, the snow is first turned into ice and then shaped with the help of chainsaws and other construction materials.

“We use almost all known construction materials. There is some melting because the weather is hot, but it will not be a problem until the day of the festival,” said Bilal Han, an academic from İbrahim Çeçen University who is coordinating the event.

In the festival, concerts, ski events and competitions where children can participate with their families will also be organized.

Agri, snow festival,

ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa
MOST POPULAR

  1. Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

    Kangals guard herds against lions in Africa: Mayor

  2. Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

    Penalty for picking snowdrop in Mt Spil rises to $8,070

  3. Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

    Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

  4. President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

    President Erdoğan embarks on three-day Africa tour

  5. House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK

    House sales to foreigners up 56.5 percent in January: TÜİK
Recommended
Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March

Turkey to hold 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in March
Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union

Some 60 healthcare workers attacked in January, says union
Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’

Turkish, Greek officials to meet to discuss ‘positive agenda’
Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams

Authorities ramp up efforts against phone scams
Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway

Afghan girl who walked to Turkey finally reaches Norway
Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul

Face mask sales drop sharply in Istanbul
Southeastern province eyes becoming must-visit stop in culture tourism

Southeastern province eyes becoming must-visit stop in culture tourism
WORLD Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

Passenger found alive on ferry ablaze off Greece

A passenger was on Sunday found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days, coastguards said, with 11 truck drivers still missing.
ECONOMY Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

Vaccine row remains between EU, Africa

There was no breakthrough at the EU-African Union summit over a dispute around Africa’s calls for a temporary intellectual property waiver to allow the generic production of vaccines and treatments.
SPORTS Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Shiffrin vows to rebound after ‘epic under-performance’

Mikaela Shiffrin arrived at the Beijing Games as one of the most recognizable and decorated figures in winter sports, at the peak of a career in which she has dominated the World Cup.