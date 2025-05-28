ICC was preparing for another case against Israel: Report

WASHINGTON
The International Criminal Court (ICC) Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan had prepared to seek arrest warrants for Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich before going on leave, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Khan stepped aside as the United Nations investigates sexual assault allegations against him.

According to the report, the potential arrest warrants target the two Israeli ministers over their roles in expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Khan's deputies will now decide whether to proceed with the cases in his absence. If pursued, the move would significantly escalate tensions between the ICC and Israel, extending scrutiny beyond the war in Gaza into the West Bank.

Responding to the report, Ben-Gvir posted a defiant message on X , saying: “I have one clear message for the ICC prosecutor in The Hague: No arrest warrant will deter me from acting on behalf of the people and the Land of Israel.”

The ICC has maintained that since 2014, when the Palestinian Authority accepted its jurisdiction, it has the mandate to investigate alleged crimes committed in Palestinian territories. Prosecutors have reportedly been examining whether Ben-Gvir and Smotrich violated the Geneva Conventions through settlement expansion policies.

Previously, on Nov. 21, 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant following an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel approves 22 new towns in ‘secret vote’

The report came as Israel's security cabinet authorized the establishment of 22 new communities and settlement in the occupied West Bank, including two that were dismantled in 2005, a council member announced.

The Israeli council representative described the decision as a major development, calling it an unprecedented step in expanding Israeli settlements in the region.

He said the plan was spearheaded by Smotrich, along with Defense Minister Israel Katz and had the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the entire cabinet.

According to a report by Israeli media late on May 27, the cabinet approved the move secretly about two weeks ago.

 

