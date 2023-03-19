Ibrahimovic becomes oldest scorer in Serie A history

MILAN
Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in the history of Serie A on March 18 after scoring a penalty at Udinese in his first AC Milan start in over a year.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic, who was recently recalled to the Sweden national team, smashed home a penalty at the second attempt in first half stoppage time to make the score 1-1.

He missed his first spot-kick but was given a second chance when Beto was penalized for encroachment, and crashed his shot down the middle of the goal.

At 41 years and 166 days old Ibrahimovic overtakes former AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta as the oldest scorer in Italy’s top flight.

However, Milan went into the break a goal behind as Beto made up for his error by scoring on the stroke of halftime.

Ibrahimovic was picked in Milan coach Stefano Pioli’s starting XI for the first time since January last year, and handed the captain’s armband.

He had previously made three substitute appearances this season after being sidelined since May last year, following reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

