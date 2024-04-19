IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'

IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'

VIENNA
IAEA says no damage to Irans nuclear sites

<p>UN security officer closes the door as Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) speaks at the IAEA's Board of Governors� emergency meeting&nbsp;&nbsp;on April 11, 2024</p>

There has been no damage to Iranian nuclear sites following explosions Friday in the centre of Iran that have been described as Israeli revenge attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

"IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to Iran's nuclear sites," the Vienna-based agency said on X, adding that it was closely monitoring the situation.

The agency called for "extreme restraint from everybody" and added that "nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts".

Iran's Fars news agency reported "three explosions" were heard near Qahjavarestan, near Isfahan airport and the 8th Shekari army airbase.

Nuclear facilities in Isfahan were reported to be "completely secure", Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

Israel had previously warned it would hit back after Iran fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel almost a week ago, in retaliation for a deadly strike — which Tehran blamed on its foe — that levelled Iran's consular annex at its embassy in Syria.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi had said Monday that Iran had closed its nuclear installations for security reasons.

IAEA ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Meta releases beefed-up AI models

Meta releases beefed-up AI models
LATEST NEWS

  1. Meta releases beefed-up AI models

    Meta releases beefed-up AI models

  2. Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara for Gaza talks

    Egyptian top diplomat due in Ankara for Gaza talks

  3. Middle East tension keeps investors, markets on edge

    Middle East tension keeps investors, markets on edge

  4. EU seeks to close production gap with China and US

    EU seeks to close production gap with China and US

  5. IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'

    IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'
Recommended
Indonesia on alert for more eruptions at remote volcano

Indonesia on alert for more eruptions at remote volcano
Ukraine says nine killed in overnight Russian strikes

Ukraine says nine killed in overnight Russian strikes
Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories

Australia tells citizens to depart Israel, Palestinian territories
India polls open with Modi heavily favoured

India polls open with Modi heavily favoured
UN says Gaza turned into humanitarian hellscape as US vetoes Palestine membership

UN says Gaza turned into 'humanitarian hellscape' as US vetoes Palestine membership

Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes

Explosions in Iran, US media reports Israeli strikes
WORLD IAEA says no damage to Irans nuclear sites

IAEA says 'no damage to Iran's nuclear sites'

There has been no damage to Iranian nuclear sites following explosions Friday in the centre of Iran that have been described as Israeli revenge attacks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

ECONOMY Meta releases beefed-up AI models

Meta releases beefed-up AI models

Meta on Thursday introduced an improved AI assistant built on new versions of its open-source Llama large language model.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿