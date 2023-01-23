I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

Turkey’s president has announced that he will make a formal call for elections on March 10 and again underlined May 14 as the date for the country's next parliamentary and presidential elections.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who plans to seek reelection, made the announcement during a Saturday youth conference in northwestern Bursa province. A video of the event was released on Jan. 22.

“I thank God that we are destined to share our path with you, our valued youth, who will vote for the first time in the elections that will be held on May 14,” said Erdoğan, who had hinted at the date last week.

He said in Bursa he would make the formal call on March 10, after which Turkey's Supreme Election Council would prepare for the elections.

If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, a second round of voting would be held on May 28.

 

