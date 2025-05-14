‘I was reborn’: British tourist’s liver saves Turkish man battling cirrhosis

ANTALYA
The liver of a British tourist who died while vacationing in Turkish Cyprus was transported by military aircraft to southern Türkiye, where it was transplanted into a Turkish man who had been battling cirrhosis for a decade.

Emma Jane Perry suffered brain death due to bleeding during her stay in Turkish Cyprus. Her family chose to donate her organs, enabling a life-saving transplant for 47-year-old Ersin Şimşek, a father of two from Antalya.

The liver was transported aboard a military cargo plane dispatched by the Turkish Air Force. The urgent operation was coordinated by the Health Ministry’s National Coordination System and performed by the Organ Transplant Center in Antalya.

Şimşek had long battled hepatitis B-related cirrhosis. He first sought treatment after suffering severe abdominal pain and later faced worsening symptoms, including dramatic weight loss from 96 to 81 kilograms and excessive fluid buildup in his abdomen.

Doctors at the transplant center, who were attending a medical congress in Muğla, returned immediately after learning of the available liver. The transplant was led by Dr. Bulent Aydınlı, the center’s director.

“After the transplant, I was reborn with the new liver,” Şimşek said.

“I had no one to entrust my children to. During the illness, I thought more about my children than myself. The liver came from Turkish Cyprus. Now, I am waiting for the day I will reunite with my children.”

He thanked Perry’s family and the medical teams, noting that widespread diabetes in his family had ruled them out as potential donors. “An organ donation doesn't just save the patient; it saves the family too,” he added.

 

