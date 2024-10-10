Hyundai's $3.3 billion India IPO to kick off next week

MUMBAI

Hyundai will roll out a $3.3 billion initial public offering of its India unit next week, executives said the biggest stock market debut in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The price range for the IPO has been set at 1,865 rupees ($22.20) to 1,960 rupees per share, according to the company's draft prospectus.

The listing will see the South Korean automaker sell a 17.5 percent stake in its India arm, putting its business value at $19 billion if the shares are priced at the upper end.

Bidding for the IPO will start on Oct. 15, with reports saying the shares are expected to list on Oct. 22.

The listing will eclipse the 2022 listing of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India, where the government raised $2.7 billion by selling a 3.5 percent stake.

"India is one of the most exciting auto markets in the world," Unsoo Kim, managing director of Hyundai Motor India, told reporters in India's financial capital Mumbai.

"We believe that now is the right time for us to take a step forward to further 'Indian-ise' our operations and become a home brand."

While the parent company will decide how the IPO's proceeds are used, the South Korean automaker will invest "aggressively" in "new products" and research and development capabilities of the India unit, he added.

Hyundai, which entered the Indian market over two decades ago, made a splash with its popular small cars and sedans. The automaker has more recently seen success with larger models.

It is one of the few foreign car companies to have left a mark on the world's most populous country, with U.S. rivals Ford and General Motors struggling to gain footing.