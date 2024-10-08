Hyundai begins producing electric SUVs at Georgia plant

SAVANNAH

Hyundai has begun producing electric SUVs in Georgia less than two years after breaking ground on its sprawling, $7.6 billion manufacturing plant west of Savannah.

Hyundai's factory in Georgia held an “employee-focused celebration” last week as its first EV for commercial sale rolled off the assembly line, said Bianca Johnson, spokesperson for Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.

“After validating its production processes to ensure its vehicles meet Hyundai Motor Group’s high quality standards, HMGMA has started initial production of customer vehicles ahead of schedule,” Johnson said.

Hyundai has said it will produce up to 300,000 EVs per year in Georgia, as well as the batteries that power them.

The first vehicles being produced at the Georgia site are 2025 models of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric SUVs .

Johnson said those American-made EVs will arrive at U.S. dealerships before the end of this year.

During the first half of 2024, the Ioniq 5 was America’s second-best-selling electric vehicle not made by industry leader Tesla.

Hyundai rushed to start making EVs in Georgia within two years of groundbreaking, spurred by federal electric vehicle incentives that reward domestic production.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022 with provisions intended to combat climate change, includes a tax credit that saves EV buyers up to $7,500, but only on cars made in North America with domestic batteries. Though Hyundai executives complained the law was unfair, Hyundai President and Global Chief Operating Officer Jose Munoz has also said it caused the automaker to push to open sooner in Georgia.