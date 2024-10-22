Hürjet conducts first supersonic flight

Hürjet conducts first supersonic flight

ANKARA
The Hürjet, a domestically developed jet trainer aircraft by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has successfully completed its first supersonic flight.

The jet took off from the capital Ankara’s Mürted Airport at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 21 and reached speeds exceeding Mach 1 (the speed of sound) during the test.

The test flight lasted approximately 45 minutes, during which the Hürjet performed several maneuvers. An F-16 fighter jet accompanied the Hürjet throughout the flight to ensure safety and provide real-time data for comparison.

The achievement is a major step forward in the development of Hürjet, which is designed to serve both training and light attack roles.

Equipped with advanced avionics, high maneuverability and multi-role capabilities, the Hürjet is expected to replace the aging fleet of jet trainers in the Turkish Air Force.

Developed with domestic engineering and technological expertise, the Hürjet is positioned as a critical component in Türkiye’s growing defense capabilities, symbolizing the country’s move toward self-reliance in defense production.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq's electoral commission.
The investment volume in the Turkish startup ecosystem amounted to $754 million in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by StartupCentrum.
Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
