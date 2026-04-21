Hungary's Magyar says would carry out ICC warrant against Netanyahu

BUDAPEST

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony commemorating Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers, or Yom HaZikaron, at the Military Cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Tuesday April 21, 2026. (Ilia Yefimovich/Pool Photo via AP)

Hungary's incoming prime minister Peter Magyar said on April 21 the country will execute International Criminal Court warrants against anyone, after he invited Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted under just such a warrant, to Budapest later this year.

In 2024, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over allegations of crimes against humanity and war crimes, including starvation as a method of warfare, in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Hungary's outgoing nationalist leader Viktor Orban announced last year that his country was withdrawing from the ICC, after meeting with Netanyahu in Budapest. The withdrawal was due to take effect by June 2 this year.

Last week, Magyar made clear he wants Hungary to reverse that decision, but he also invited the Israel premier to visit Budapest again in October, according to an Israeli readout of a call between the two leaders.

Asked by a reporter to clarify, Magyar said he issued invitations to all prime ministers and presidents he spoke on the phone for the 70th anniversary of Hungary's anti-Soviet uprising of 1956.

But he also said that he had made it clear, "even to the Israeli prime minister,” that it was his intention to stop the country's withdrawal from the ICC.

"If someone is a member of the International Criminal Court and a person who is wanted enters our country, then they must be taken into custody," the pro-EU conservative told reporters.

"I don't need to spell everything out over the phone. I assume that every head of state and government is familiar with these laws," he added.

Magyar also said his incoming government can halt the withdrawal process before Hungary formally leaves the ICC.

Furious at arrest warrants issued for its ally Netanyahu, the United States has slapped sanctions on top ICC judges and prosecutors.