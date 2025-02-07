Hungarian PM Viktor Orban vows NGO crackdown

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban vows NGO crackdown

BUDAPEST
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban vows NGO crackdown

Hungary is planning to outlaw NGOs that receive funds from the United States, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, taking inspiration from U.S. President Donald Trump's crackdown on foreign aid.

Orban, one of Trump's closest allies in the European Union, praised the president's move to hobble his government's humanitarian agency USAID, describing it as a "cleansing wind" and a "Trump tornado."

"All money coming from America should be disclosed and those who receive it should be sanctioned. Money from abroad cannot be accepted to influence Hungarian politics," Orban said in his weekly interview with state radio.

The nationalist leader has long accused political opponents, NGOs and media outlets of serving foreign interests, and called USAID money a "tool of political influence."

USAID, the aid arm of U.S. foreign policy, funds health and emergency programs in around 120 countries, including the world's poorest regions.

Orban said Hungarian NGOs receiving funds from USAID "specifically supported issues that were linked to the left-wing parties" and were financed to "bring down the government."

"Now is the moment to eliminate these international networks, to wipe them out, to make their existence legally impossible," he said.

Governing parties passed a law in 2017 targeting NGOs receiving funding from abroad, but had to repeal it after a formal notice from the European Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult
Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid
Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes
Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungarys defense chief

Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungary's defense chief
Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line

Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿