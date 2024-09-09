Hundreds pay farewell to Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli army

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories
Hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank city of Nablus paid farewell on Monday to Turkish-American activist Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli forces on Sept. 6.

The funeral procession began from Rafidia Government Hospital in Nablus, with mourners walking through several streets, chanting slogans condemning Israeli actions and praising foreign supporters.

Mourners performed the funeral prayer, led by Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas, with the participation of leaders from various Palestinian factions and a large public turnout.


The body, carried on shoulders, was wrapped in the Palestinian flag, with the head covered by the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

The 26-year-old dual citizen of Türkiye and the U.S. was shot dead by Israeli forces during a protest against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita in the occupied West Bank. The autopsy report indicated Eygi’s cause of death was a gunshot wound inflicted by an Israeli military sniper, specifically targeting her head.

The international community, including Türkiye and the United Nations, has condemned the killing, with the death sparking outrage and calls for accountability.


 Eygi’s body is expected to be transported to Türkiye. 

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli firstly stated that efforts were underway to transport the body first to Jordan and then to Türkiye.

However, with the closure of the Jordanian border due to an attack on Sept. 8, efforts are now focused on a direct transfer via plane from there to Türkiye. The burial is expected to take place in the Turkish southern province of Aydın’s Didim district.

“Upon her family’s request, Türkiye is working on the option of bringing the body directly to Türkiye by plane to avoid further delays,” Keçeli said.

The Israeli military has yet to comment on the specifics of the incident or the findings of the autopsy.

Poyrazköy fishermen exapand their journeys to African shores

