Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gather in Switzerland

Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gather in Switzerland

CORSIER VEVEY
Hundreds of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes gather in Switzerland

More than 400 people donning black bowler hats, toothbrush moustaches and canes gathered in Switzerland on June 7 seeking to break the record for the biggest ever assembly of Charlie Chaplin lookalikes.


The unusual rally, drawing Chaplin fans of all ages, took place at a museum dedicated to the legendary filmmaker at his former home in Corsier-sur-Vevey in western Switzerland.


Timed to mark the 10th anniversary of the museum’s opening, the gathering in the end drew 429 Chaplin lookalikes, falling short of the world record set there in 2017, when 662 people took part.


Under a blazing sun, the Chaplins crowded together to form a giant number 10 on the lawn stretching before the large manor where the English movie icon spent the last 25 years of his life.


“I am sincerely the happiest man alive,” said Anthony Champeil, a dapper 36-year-old Frenchman who looked the spitting image of Chaplin, explaining that he was an actor who often played the film legend on stage.


“We are at Chaplin’s place with people who are passionate about Chaplin,” he told AFP.


Suggesting that Chaplin had wanted to encourage people to maintain a childlike capacity for wonder and play for as long as possible, he mused that the actor would have enjoyed having hundreds “of big kids gathered here today.”


The museum is set on the vast estate of Manoir de Ban, about 26 kilometers from Lausanne, where Chaplin lived with his wife Oona and their eight children until his death in 1977, at age 88.


He had moved to Switzerland after being barred from the United States in the 1950s over suspicions that he had communist sympathies, at the height of Cold War paranoia about Soviet infiltration.


Alice Kauffmann, who had brought her young children to participate as miniature Chaplins, said Sunday’s gathering was “moving” to behold.


She and other participants said the event brought to mind the humanistic ideas Chaplin promoted with iconic films such as “The Great Dictator,” “The Kid” and “Modern Times.”


“He defended love, respect and beautiful values,” she said. Organizers of Sunday’s event also did not seem too bothered that it had failed to break the world record, which the museum already holds.

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