Huge forest fire on Syrian border brought under control after 93 hours of efforts

  • September 10 2020 13:38:00

HATAY
A massive forest fire affecting more than 150 hectares of land in Samandağ and Antakya districts of Turkey’s southern Hatay province is now under control and fully extinguished.

The cooling works are currently ongoing in the area via land and air, according to Demirören News Agency.

While there is no loss of life as a result of the fores fires, financial damage in the area will be determined after the investigation.

Firefighter crews, two aircrafts, 182 waterjet engines, 24 construction vehicles, 45 technical personnel, and a total of 792 personnel throughout Turkey participated in efforts to extinguish this year’s largest fire, which broke out on Sept. 5 noon and quickly spread due to winds.

The crews have controlled the flames by using the “counter-fire” technique in order to reduce or destroy the flammable materials in front of the fire.

Meanwhile, gendarmerie teams detained a suspect in Samandağ’s Yeniköy village related to the forest fire whose cause has not been determined yet.

syria border,

