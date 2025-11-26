HP to cut thousands of jobs due to AI adoption

HP to cut thousands of jobs due to AI adoption

CALIFORNIA
HP to cut thousands of jobs due to AI adoption

Computer and printer maker HP announced a sweeping restructuring plan that will eliminate about 10 percent of its workforce globally as the company pivots toward artificial intelligence to boost efficiency.

According to its latest earnings report, the tech giant expects to reduce its global headcount by between 4,000 and 6,000 employees to focus on adopting AI to increase innovation and customer satisfaction.

HP's move reflects a broader trend across the tech sector, where companies are investing heavily in AI development while using the technology to reduce operational costs.

Major tech firms including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon have announced workforce reductions over the past two years, with many citing the need to reallocate resources, including jobs, toward AI initiatives.

Industry analysts say AI automation is particularly affecting roles in customer support, content moderation, data entry, and certain computer programming tasks.

HP said its AI plan aims to generate approximately $1 billion in annual savings by the end of fiscal 2028.

The company has been working to transform its business model amid changing demand patterns in the PC and printing markets.

HP CEO Enrique Lores told the Wall Street Journal that the company plans to raise the prices of its computers and work with new suppliers to help offset the higher costs of AI computing.

In its latest quarter, HP posted a profit of $795 million, compared with $906 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.2 percent to $14.64 billion, topping analyst estimates with sales in PCs offsetting a decline in printer sales.

 

job cuts,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping judicial bill submitted to parliament

  2. 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

    1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

  3. Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

    Peace commission to review İmralı visit next week

  4. Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

    Türkiye slams Greek Cyprus-Lebanon maritime delimitation deal

  5. 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras

    2016 coup attempt in Türkiye stalled Ankara-Athens thaw: Tsipras
Recommended
Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March
Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October

Trade deficit widens 27.6 pct to $7.58 bln in October
Türkiye targets 120,000 MW in wind and solar by 2035: Minister

Türkiye targets 120,000 MW in wind and solar by 2035: Minister
VC investments focus on fintech, gaming, robotics in third quarter

VC investments focus on fintech, gaming, robotics in third quarter
Single-digit inflation remains our target: Karahan

Single-digit inflation remains our target: Karahan
Thousands rally against shady Bulgarian budget

Thousands rally against 'shady' Bulgarian budget
Mexico central bank halves 2025 growth outlook

Mexico central bank halves 2025 growth outlook
WORLD 1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

1 year since beginning of Syria offensive that toppled Assad

A year has passed since Syrian opposition forces launched their major offensive from the rebel-held province of Idlib, a campaign that ultimately brought down Bashar al-Assad’s six-decade rule.

ECONOMY Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Economic confidence index hits highest level since March

Türkiye's economic confidence index rose 1.3 percent in November to 99.5, the highest since March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Nov. 27.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿