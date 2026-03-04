Türkiye inks cooperation deal with Canada on nuclear energy

ANKARA

Türkiye and Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy, Türkiye's energy minister announced on Tuesday.

"In Toronto, together with the Canadian Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Mr. Tim Hodgson, we witnessed the signing of an important agreement that will create a new basis for cooperation between our countries in the field of nuclear energy," Alparslan Bayraktar wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He stated that the MoU was signed between the Türkiye Nuclear Energy Corporation (TUNAS) and the Canadian-based nuclear energy company AtkinsRealis, outlining cooperation in the development of nuclear power plants in Türkiye.

"One of the most strategic aspects of this agreement is the detailed assessment of the feasibility of implementing Canada's CANDU reactor technology, a globally proven and advanced technology, in Türkiye," Bayraktar emphasized.

He added that they attach great importance to the potential for joint work between the two countries to diversify Türkiye's energy mix and increase the capacity of nuclear energy.