Houthi group reports 2 new US airstrikes in northern Yemen

SANAA
U.S. warplanes staged two airstrikes on the outskirts of Saada province in northern Yemen on Sunday evening, the Houthi group said.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported several people were killed and injured in the strikes that targeted the Asr neighborhood of the Maeen district in Sanaa.

The broadcaster said U.S. warplanes also launched airstrikes in Al Hudaydah in western Yemen, but no information was yet available regarding injuries.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. on the report.

At least 79 people were killed and over 100 others injured in U.S. airstrikes in Yemen since Thursday, according to Houthi figures.

On Sunday, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said that his group’s forces engaged in hours-long clashes with the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and other “hostile warships” in the Red Sea.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had ordered a “major offensive” against the Houthis in Yemen and later threatened to “whip them out completely.”

The Houthi group has been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted its attacks when a ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all humanitarian aid into Gaza on March 2.

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
