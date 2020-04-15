Housing sales surge 33% in January-March 

  • April 15 2020 11:07:00

Housing sales surge 33% in January-March 

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Housing sales surge 33% in January-March

The number of residential properties sold in Turkey increased 33% in January-March period to reach 341,038, said the country's statistical authority on April 15. 

In the period, sales of mortgaged houses increased by 238.6% to reach 129, 299, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

"Houses sold for the first time in this period was 107,432 decreased by 0.4% while second-hand house sales was 233, 606, posting a 57.2% increase," it said.

In Jan-March period, house sales to foreigners became 10,948 by increasing 13.8% compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile in March, 108, 670 houses were sold in the country, marking a 3.4% increase compared to the same month last year.

"In the month Istanbul had the highest share of house sales with 18.3% and 19,846 sold house."

This followed by the capital, Ankara with 12,409 house sales and Izmir, with 7,131 house sales with the share of 11.4% and 6.6% respectively.

Housing sales to foreigners decreased by 3% in the month compared to the same month last year, totaling 3, 036.

In March, the figures revealed Iranians topped the list of buyers with 465 houses, followed by Iraqis (426), Russians (227), Afghans (184) and Palestinians (119).


Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says coronavirus spread under control as death toll reaches 1,403

    Turkey says coronavirus spread under control as death toll reaches 1,403

  2. Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

  3. COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

    COVID-19 patients in Turkey to be treated free of charge

  4. Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

    Resort town Bodrum overcrowded amid outbreak

  5. Questions linger over interior minister’s rejected resignation

    Questions linger over interior minister’s rejected resignation
Recommended
IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression

IMF: Global economy will suffer worst year since Depression
Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

Brent oil dives below $30 a barrel with oversupply

Ruling AKP introduces bill on new economic measures

Ruling AKP introduces bill on new economic measures
Erdoğan criticizes private banks for ‘not doing enough’

Erdoğan criticizes private banks for ‘not doing enough’
Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension

Turkish Airlines extends int’l flight suspension
Turkish retailers go online amid outbreak

Turkish retailers go online amid outbreak
WORLD Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemens Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia resumes talks with Yemen's Houthis as truce falters

Saudi Arabia has resumed indirect talks with Yemen's Houthi movement to cement a faltering ceasefire, sources familiar with the discussions said, as the United Nations pushes for a de-escalation to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

ECONOMY Housing sales surge 33% in January-March

Housing sales surge 33% in January-March 

The number of residential properties sold in Turkey increased 33% in January-March period to reach 341,038, said the country's statistical authority on April 15. 
SPORTS Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

Turkish football clubs seek 30 percent pay cut

The official broadcaster has informed the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) that it will withhold payments, which will result in at least 30 percent losses in clubs’ incomes, an organization that brings together the football clubs in the country’s top flight has said.