Housing sales surge 33% in January-March

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The number of residential properties sold in Turkey increased 33% in January-March period to reach 341,038, said the country's statistical authority on April 15.



In the period, sales of mortgaged houses increased by 238.6% to reach 129, 299, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.



"Houses sold for the first time in this period was 107,432 decreased by 0.4% while second-hand house sales was 233, 606, posting a 57.2% increase," it said.



In Jan-March period, house sales to foreigners became 10,948 by increasing 13.8% compared to the same period last year.



Meanwhile in March, 108, 670 houses were sold in the country, marking a 3.4% increase compared to the same month last year.



"In the month Istanbul had the highest share of house sales with 18.3% and 19,846 sold house."

This followed by the capital, Ankara with 12,409 house sales and Izmir, with 7,131 house sales with the share of 11.4% and 6.6% respectively.



Housing sales to foreigners decreased by 3% in the month compared to the same month last year, totaling 3, 036.



In March, the figures revealed Iranians topped the list of buyers with 465 houses, followed by Iraqis (426), Russians (227), Afghans (184) and Palestinians (119).





