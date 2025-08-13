Housing sales climb 12.4 percent in July

ANKARA
Housing sales across Türkiye rose 12.4 percent in July compared to the same month last year, totaling 142,858 units, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

From January to July, sales surged 24.2 percent year-on-year to 834,751 units.

The provinces with the highest sales were Istanbul at 23,152 units, Ankara at 12,491 and İzmir at 7,815. The lowest figures came from Ardahan with 58, Bayburt with 93 and Hakkari with 103.

Mortgaged housing sales leaped 60.3 percent in July to 18,425 units, accounting for 12.9 percent of total sales.

Over the first seven months, these sales climbed 93.2 percent to 121,515 units. Of the July mortgaged sales, 4,438 were first-hand properties, while the January-July total reached 28,884 in that category.

First-hand housing sales increased 7.8 percent in July to 43,984 units, representing 30.8 percent of the total. For January-July, they grew 17.5 percent to 251,608 units.

Second-hand sales advanced 14.6 percent to 98,874 units in July, making up 69.2 percent of sales. The seven-month figure rose 27.3 percent to 583,143 units.

Sales to foreigners fell 18.6 percent in July to 1,913 units, comprising 1.3 percent of overall sales.

The top provinces were Istanbul with 643, Antalya with 642 and Mersin with 175.

By nationality, Russian citizens purchased the most properties.

 

