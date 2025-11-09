Housing market momentum places Türkiye ahead in Europe

Türkiye has emerged as the leader in annual housing sales across Europe, ranking first among 44 countries and second within the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

With nearly 1.5 million homes sold annually, Türkiye trails only the U.S. in the OECD, where 4.06 million homes were sold last year compared to Türkiye’s 1.48 million.

In Europe, the U.K. follows Türkiye with 1.24 million housing sales, while France recorded 750,000, Italy around 720,000, Spain 715,429, the Netherlands 206,500, Portugal 156,325 and Sweden 164,080.

Neşecan Çekici, president of the Association of Real Estate Investors (GYODER), described Türkiye’s housing sector as highly robust.

“These figures show that real estate in Türkiye is not only seen as a means of shelter but also as a tool for savings and investment,” she said.

Çekici noted that the high sales volume also raises important questions about sustainability and accessibility.

“Rising costs and difficulties in accessing financing are shaping buyer behavior. The scale of the sector highlights the importance of long-term policies to maintain the balance between supply and demand,” she explained.

Despite the strong sales figures, Çekici pointed out that homeownership rates in Türkiye remain relatively low.

She emphasized the significance of reauthorizing the construction of studio apartments, advancing social housing initiatives and supporting urban transformation projects to address these challenges.

 

