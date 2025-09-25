Household and business inflation expectations fall

Household and business inflation expectations fall

ISTANBUL
Household and business inflation expectations fall

Households and the real sector lowered their 12-month-ahead inflation expectations in September, a Central Bank survey has shown.

Household expectations dropped by 1.08 percentage points to 52.99 percent, while the real sector’s outlook eased by 0.9 points to 36.80 percent compared with the previous month.

The share of households expecting inflation to decline over the next year also slipped slightly, down 0.20 points to 27.35 percent, according to the bank’s Sectoral Inflation Expectations Survey on Sept. 25.

Market participants also revised their outlook downward. Their 12-month-ahead inflation expectations decreased by 0.59 points to 22.25 percent.

The latest official data showed Türkiye’s annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, with consumer prices rising 2.04 percent on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan delivered a presentation titled “Monetary Policy and Inflation Outlook in Türkiye” at the 17th Türkiye Investment Conference in New York, jointly organized by the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK), the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council and J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, with the participation of over 200 portfolio managers and investors.

Karahan underlined that the tight monetary policy stance will be maintained until price stability is achieved, stressing that this approach will strengthen the disinflation process through demand, exchange rate and expectation channels. He noted that the macroeconomic framework outlined in the medium-term program (OVP) would support this process.

He emphasized that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will set the policy rate by considering realized and expected inflation, as well as its underlying trend, in a way that ensures the tightness required by the projected disinflation path in line with interim targets.

The step size of rate decisions will be reviewed prudently on a meeting-by-meeting basis with a focus on the inflation outlook, he said, adding that the monetary stance would be tightened further if there is a significant deviation from interim targets.

The Central Bank on Sept. 11 lowered its policy rate by 250 basis points, more than markets expected. The benchmark one-week repo rate was cut from 43 percent to 40.5 percent, while markets had anticipated a 200 basis point reduction.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

    Storms disrupt sea travel across western Türkiye

  2. Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

    Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

  3. Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

    Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

  4. Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

    Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

  5. Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

    Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Recommended
Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek
Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister

Türkiye enters top 10 in maritime trade in 2025: Minister
Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery

Bleeding money, Canada mail system slashes home delivery
Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case

Amazon to pay $2.5 billion to settle Prime enrollment case
Türkiye surges to third place in Europe’s EV market as sales soar

Türkiye surges to third place in Europe’s EV market as sales soar
Turkish Airlines says will buy 225 Boeing planes

Turkish Airlines says will buy 225 Boeing planes
Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty

Maritime trade growth stalls amid growing uncertainty
WORLD Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

Trump vows to block Israel annexation of West Bank

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed Thursday to stop Israel from annexing the West Bank as he presses to end the Gaza war, ahead of a high-stakes visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
ECONOMY Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Uncertain era demands deeper Türkiye–China cooperation: Şimşek

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has emphasized the need for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and China, citing “uncertain and challenging times” as a reason to deepen bilateral ties.
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿