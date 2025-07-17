House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

ANKARA
House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

A total of 107,723 homes changed hands during the month, with Istanbul leading the market at 17,656 units sold. The capital Ankara followed with 9,428 sales, while the Aegean city of Izmir recorded 5,987.

Sales to foreign buyers also soared, with 1,565 homes sold to non-Turkish citizens, an 8.7 percent increase from last year.

Russians, Ukrainians, and Iranians accounted for the highest number of foreign purchases.

In the first six months of 2025, home sales to foreigners declined 10.6 percent annually to 9,354 units.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 112.6 percent in June compared to a year earlier, totaling 14,484 homes and representing 13.4 percent of all transactions.

For the first half of 2025, total house sales reached 691,893 units, marking a 26.9 percent increase over the same period in 2024, TÜİK said.

Mortgage-finances sales soared 100.5 percent in January-June to more than 103,000.

The Central Bank separately reported on July 17 that the residential property index increased 2 percent monthly in June.

The index rose by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms but decreased by 1.7 percent in real terms last month.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

    Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

  2. Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

    Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm support for Syria's sovereignty

  3. Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

    Israel using Druze as pretext to expand, Erdoğan says

  4. Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

    Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering

  5. Zelensky appoints new prime minister

    Zelensky appoints new prime minister
Recommended
Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform

Trendyol, Baykar, ADQ and Ant team up for fintech platform
Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season

Business slow for daily cruise, charter services this season
Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor

Trains from China to Türkiye depart via Middle Corridor
Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia

Türkiye looking at $5 billion trade volume with Georgia
Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid

Canada’s Couche-Tard drops 7-Eleven takeover bid
Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half

Japan racks up $15 billion in trade deficit in the first half
WORLD Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media says Israel strikes near Sweida

Syrian state media reported Israeli strikes near the Syrian city of Sweida on the night of July 17, the first attack on the area after Syrian government forces withdrew following clashes with local fighters.
ECONOMY House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿