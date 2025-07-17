House sales surge nearly 36 percent in June

ANKARA

House sales in Türkiye soared 35.8 percent year-on-year in June, reflecting strong demand across the country, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on July 17.

A total of 107,723 homes changed hands during the month, with Istanbul leading the market at 17,656 units sold. The capital Ankara followed with 9,428 sales, while the Aegean city of Izmir recorded 5,987.

Sales to foreign buyers also soared, with 1,565 homes sold to non-Turkish citizens, an 8.7 percent increase from last year.

Russians, Ukrainians, and Iranians accounted for the highest number of foreign purchases.

In the first six months of 2025, home sales to foreigners declined 10.6 percent annually to 9,354 units.

Mortgage-financed sales surged 112.6 percent in June compared to a year earlier, totaling 14,484 homes and representing 13.4 percent of all transactions.

For the first half of 2025, total house sales reached 691,893 units, marking a 26.9 percent increase over the same period in 2024, TÜİK said.

Mortgage-finances sales soared 100.5 percent in January-June to more than 103,000.

The Central Bank separately reported on July 17 that the residential property index increased 2 percent monthly in June.

The index rose by 32.8 percent year-on-year in nominal terms but decreased by 1.7 percent in real terms last month.