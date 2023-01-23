House fire kills three children in Kahramanmaraş

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Three Syrian children have lost their lives in a house fire in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

The cause of the fire which erupted in a detached house in Dulkadiroğlu district has not been determined yet. Though the firefighters who came to the scene after being notified extinguished the fire in a short time, the three siblings in the house could not be saved.

Two of the children, learned to have suffered smoke inhalation, died at the scene, while the third died in the hospital.

The police investigation found that the mother of Z.A, A.A and M.A was not at home at the time of the fire, and that her father had died before.

After the incident, the public prosecutor made an examination in the house. The bodies of the children were taken to the morgue for autopsy.

Following the start of a bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Türkiye pursued an “open door” policy for war-battered Syrians, and it currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, more than any country.