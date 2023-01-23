House fire kills three children in Kahramanmaraş

House fire kills three children in Kahramanmaraş

KAHRAMANMARAŞ
House fire kills three children in Kahramanmaraş

Three Syrian children have lost their lives in a house fire in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

The cause of the fire which erupted in a detached house in Dulkadiroğlu district has not been determined yet. Though the firefighters who came to the scene after being notified extinguished the fire in a short time, the three siblings in the house could not be saved.

Two of the children, learned to have suffered smoke inhalation, died at the scene, while the third died in the hospital.

The police investigation found that the mother of Z.A, A.A and M.A was not at home at the time of the fire, and that her father had died before.

After the incident, the public prosecutor made an examination in the house. The bodies of the children were taken to the morgue for autopsy.

Following the start of a bloody civil war in Syria in 2011, Türkiye pursued an “open door” policy for war-battered Syrians, and it currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrians, more than any country.

WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

    Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

  2. Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

    Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

  3. ‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan

    ‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan

  4. California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

    California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

  5. Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister

    Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister
Recommended
‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan

‘I will make formal call for elections on March 10:’ Erdoğan
Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip

Kars-Erzurum Touristic Express makes 1st trip
‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’

‘Water can be brought from Sakarya River to Istanbul’
Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer

Turkish scientists work on drug to prevent cancer
‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users

‘Cyber area’ poses digital threat to users
Man establishes operating room for pack animals

Man establishes operating room for pack animals
Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan

Prosecutor demands up to 23 years for hooligan
WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
ECONOMY Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.