Hoteliers offer to help curb boom in rents

ANTALYA

Hoteliers in Antalya, which has received serious immigration from two countries since the start of the war in Ukraine, have proposed that the invoices and accommodation documents to be given to the tourists staying in small and medium-sized hotels be accepted as lease contracts.

The move could help stop the exorbitant increases in house prices and rents, according to the hoteliers.

Alp Özel, the chairman of Antalya Touristic Hoteliers Association (ANTOP), said that Russians and Ukrainians have a tendency to stay in the city for a long time and their demand increases both house prices and rents well above Türkiye’s average. He noted that 10 neighborhoods in Antalya have been closed to foreigners for house sales and residence permits.

“The foreigners who come to Antalya for a long-term stay have to obtain a residence permit from the Immigration Administration for opening a bank account, education and their transactions in public institutions,” Özel said.

“A rental contract is one of the must have documents for obtaining the said permit.”

Özel noted that the most common question for long-term accommodation requests is “Is it suitable for a residence permit?”

“Therefore, those who want to live in Antalya for a long time are faced with the obligation to rent a house as soon as they arrive,” he said.

“They don’t care much about price research in these rush rentals. With the demand, the rents of the houses in the city have increased excessively.”

The small and medium-sized hotels in the city, which are empty in winter months, could help stop or slow down this increase, Özel added.

“The invoice and accommodation document to be given to the guests staying in small and medium-sized hotels can be accepted as a valid rental contract at the Immigration Administration,” he said.

“Thus, the obligation to find a house will be lifted and the disproportionate increase in rents will be stopped. Also, city and apart hotels, small and medium-sized businesses that are empty in winter can increase their occupancy and make a great contribution to the city’s economy. The high rent pressure on our low-income citizens, whose population is mostly working in the service sector, will also be lifted.”