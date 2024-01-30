Hotel prices rise most in Antalya last year

ISTANBUL

Antalya, Türkiye’s famous holiday destination, led the increase in hotel prices last year, according to the data from the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

The average daily rate (ADR) was 172.1 euros in 2023 at Antalya’s hotels, up 19.35 percent from the previous year. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 8 percent to 96.8 euros.

However, the hotel occupancy rate in Antalya declined from 62.2 percent in 2022 to 56.2 percent last year. The occupancy rate was 65.4 percent in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic severely hit the global tourism and travel industries. In 2020, the rate plunged to 40.1 percent.

Antalya welcomed a record 15.7 million foreign tourists last year. Some 3.46 million Russians visited the city on the Mediterranean coast, up 14 percent from 2023.

Germans constituted the second largest group of foreign holidaymakers at 3.36 million, pointing to a 19 percent increase compared to 2022.

The number of British tourists visiting the city grew nearly 15 percent to 1.3 million.

In Istanbul, ADR was 143.5 euros in 2023, rising from 136.5 euros in the previous year, while RevPAR declined from 101.8 euros to 93.52 euros.

The hotel occupancy rate in Istanbul plunged from 74.6 percent to 65.2 percent.

The measures the government is taking to lower inflation will help costs and hotel prices to stabilize, said Kaan Kavaloğlu, the president of the Mediterranean Touristic Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB).

The Turkish tourism industry recovered from the effects of the pandemic fast and proved to be more resilient compared with its competitors, he added.

ADR in hotels across Europe rose from 132.3 euros in 2022 to 142.8 euros, with RevPAR increasing 16 percent to 98.66 euros.

The hotel occupancy rate in Europe climbed from 64.5 percent in 2022 to 69.1 percent last year.