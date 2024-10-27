Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025

UŞAK

Ulubey Canyon in the western province of Uşak, the world’s second longest canyon, is set to host hot air balloon flights beginning next year, aiming to draw more tourists to the scenic region.

Spanning 77 kilometers, Ulubey Canyon, formed by the collapse of the Büyük Menderes Graben, attracts both local and foreign visitors each year. The canyon is known for its historical sites, including ancient water channels, rock tombs, caves and the ancient city of Pepouz, offering a journey through time with an impressive depth reaching up to 170 meters.

In addition to its natural beauty, the canyon boasts a glass terrace 125 meters above the ground, overlooking the Banaz and Dokuzsele streams.

There is also an adventure park with attractions like ziplining, a giant swing and a climbing wall, creating an appeal for adventure seekers. The historic city of Blaundos, located near the canyon, offers trails for hiking enthusiasts.

In recent years, the canyon has seen a rise in visitor numbers. Officials are hopeful that the addition of balloon flights will further enhance this trend.

The initiative to bring hot air balloon flights to Ulubey Canyon began in 2020, led by Uşak Governor’s Office, the Uşak Municipality and the Zafer Development Agency.

After successful initial trials in 2020, a team, including lecturers from Cappadocia University, conducted studies and prepared a report on the feasibility of the project.

With the necessary flight permits now approved, Ulubey Municipality has purchased a 12+2 passenger hot air balloon to prepare for the launch.

Ulubey Mayor Veli Koçlu expressed optimism, saying, “We are preparing to host more local and foreign tourists in the canyon through this project. We believe that the tourism potential in the district will increase significantly with the start of hot air balloon flights.”

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation has given its approval for the project, with Koçlu adding, “All our preparations are nearly complete, and there are no obstacles. We expect flights to officially start in 2025.”

He noted that Ulubey Canyon has consistently attracted nature and adventure seekers. “In nine months, we hosted approximately 250,000 to 300,000 visitors in our district. By the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming around 450,000 tourists.”