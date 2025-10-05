Hopes rises for Gaza as peace talks to begin in Egypt

CAIRO

Israeli and Hamas negotiators were converging on Cairo on Oct. 5 for talks to end nearly two years of war in Gaza, with Israel expressing hope that hostages held in the devastated territory could be released within days.

The diplomatic push follows Hamas' positive response to U.S. President Donald Trump's roadmap for the release of captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Oct. 4 he had instructed negotiators to go to Egypt "to finalize the technical details,” while Cairo confirmed it would also be hosting a delegation from Hamas for talks on "the ground conditions and details of the exchange of all Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners.”

Egyptian state-linked media said the warring parties would hold indirect talks on Oct. 5 and 6, just before the second anniversary of the Hamas attack in 2023 that sparked the war.

The White House said Trump had sent two envoys to Egypt, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East negotiator Steve Witkoff.

The U.S. president warned he would "not tolerate delay" from Hamas, urging the Islamist group to move quickly towards a deal "or else all bets will be off.”

Trump said on Truth Social that Israel had agreed to an initial line of withdrawal in Gaza and that this had been shared with Hamas.

"When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal," he posted, alongside a map of the proposed line.

In remarks to Axios, Trump also said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan played a key role in communicating with Hamas.

“Erdoğan was very helpful. He’s a tough guy, but he’s a friend of mine — and he was great,” Trump said.

In his televised statement, Netanyahu said that "in the coming days we will be able to bring back all our hostages... during the Sukkot holidays," referring to the week-long Jewish festival that begins on Oct. 6.

"Hamas will be disarmed... either diplomatically via Trump's plan or militarily by us," he said.

On Oct. 3 night, Hamas had announced "its approval for the release of all hostages -- living and remains, according to the exchange formula included in President Trump's proposal.”

Trump immediately hailed the statement as evidence the group was "ready for a lasting PEACE", calling on Israel to stop its bombing.

Despite Trump's call for a pause in operations, Israel has continued to carry out strikes on Gaza.

AFPTV footage showed thick smoke billowing into the skyline over the coastal territory on Oct. 5.