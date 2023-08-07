Honorary cycling tour completed in capital

Honorary cycling tour completed in capital

ANKARA
Honorary cycling tour completed in capital

Starting from the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, a total of 100 cyclists have finished a bicycle race held to honor the establishment of modern Türkiye a century ago.

The race, organized by the Presidency with the participation of 100 athletes from 16 teams in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Republic, started on Aug. 1.

The cyclists pedaled 784 kilometers to Ankara through Sivas, Amasya, Havza, Samsun, Çorum and Çankırı provinces, completing the route in five stages.

Petros Mengs from Beykoz Municipality Sports Club came first in the race, followed by Samet Bulut from Konya and Daniil Marukhin from Vino SKO Team, respectively.

The cyclists received their awards from Celal Adan, deputy speaker of the Parliament.

Speaking at the ceremony, Adan drew attention to the importance of Sivas in Turkish history, noting that the most beautiful architectural works of Turkish-Islamic civilization were built there.

“In addition, Sivas once hosted the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during the Turkish national movement. Therefore, it is very meaningful that this event started from Sivas,” Adan said.

Adan also reminded that Aug. 5 is also the day Atatürk was given the title of “Commander-in-Chief” and said that the event has become even more meaningful in this sense.

Stating that although there have been great technological innovations in the world, Adan stressed that cycling is the only transportation vehicle that occupies a great place in everyone’s daily lives.

“The bicycles do not change in the face of technology, nor should they. Cycling is incredibly beneficial for both the environment and for staying fit. I know that both our former Sports Minister and our current Minister are very sensitive to this issue. I would like to express that we will support whatever comes to the parliament regarding the basic issues of the Bicycle Federation and bicycle riders,” Adan added.

TURKEY Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

Istanbul 3rd worst city in world for road rage: Research

LATEST NEWS

  1. Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

    Belgium canal city of Bruges hits 'red line' with tourist crowds

  2. Regulator issues new banking licenses

    Regulator issues new banking licenses

  3. More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

    More hikes 'likely' needed to lower inflation: Fed official

  4. Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

    Canada provides new loan guarantees for disputed pipeline

  5. Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

    Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Recommended
6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities

6 months after quakes, efforts ongoing to rebuild cities
Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor

Crime rates decrease by 11 pct in Istanbul: Governor
Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app

Patients to get ‘virtual hospital tours’ via app
Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts

Truck drivers tighten measures against migrants’ smuggling attempts
İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities

İSKİ to install water-saving devices in Istanbul facilities
Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins

Refund process for COVID-19 fines begins
WORLD Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines condemned the China Coast Guard Sunday for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

ECONOMY Regulator issues new banking licenses

Regulator issues new banking licenses

The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has granted licenses to Enpara and Colendi Bank to establish banks.

SPORTS Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Biles captures US Classic in return to competition

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles made a triumphant return to gymnastics after a two-year hiatus, dominating the U.S. Classic on Aug. 5 in her first competition since the Tokyo Olympics.