Home coffee machine market reaches 490 million euros

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s home coffee machine market has expanded to 490 million euros, accounting for about 14 percent of the country’s small household appliances sector.

The growth reflects a rising trend of consumers preparing coffee at home, driven by lifestyle changes and increasing café prices.

The combination of increased time spent at home, shifting work patterns and a growing desire to brew coffee personally has birthed a new “home coffee economy.” While the overall small household appliances market in Türkiye is valued at 3.5 billion euros, coffee machines represent a significant share.

The strongest growth has been seen in fully automatic espresso machines. Sales in this segment have tripled over the past three years, rising from around 200,000 units in 2024 to 230,000 units in 2025.

Capsule systems are priced on average between 9,000 Turkish Liras ($202] and 20,000 liras. Automatic espresso machines start at 17,000 liras and can go up to 60,000 liras. Filter coffee machines are generally in the 2,000 to 5,000 lira range.

Rising café prices have also contributed to the trend. The cost of a medium latte has nearly doubled in two years, climbing from 99 liras to about 185 liras ($4.1). Consumers are increasingly turning to home brewing, not as a replacement for café culture but as a complementary habit.

Research by Versuni, the company behind Philips coffee machines, shows that annual per capita coffee consumption in Türkiye stands at 1.1 kilograms. Of this, 45 percent is consumed at home, 35 percent in offices and 14 percent in cafes — evidence that home brewing has become a lasting habit.