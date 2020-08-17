Hollywood star enjoys a small break in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Hollywood star Amber Heard enjoyed a small break in Istanbul on Aug. 16 following an appearance in a London court where displeasing details surrounding her marriage to former partner Johnny Depp were made public.

The 34-year-old actress visited Istanbul’s old town and some of its iconic historical sites. She shared an image of herself wearing a red headscarf above a blouse during a visit to the city’s landmark Blue Mosque, the first and only six-minaret mosque of Ottoman architecture.

Posing in front of the historical tombstones in the garden of the mosque, Amber also posted her photo on Instagram with a message praising Istanbul.

“Spent the day wandering around the magic of Istanbul’s mosques and couldn’t be more in love with this gorgeous city,” she said.

Before her Istanbul trip, Amber was on vacation in the popular Aegean resort town of Bodrum to breathe a sigh of relief amid problems in her personal life.