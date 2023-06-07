Holidaymakers on ATVs spark concern for sea turtles

Holidaymakers on ATVs spark concern for sea turtles

ANTALYA
Holidaymakers on ATVs spark concern for sea turtles

Images of vacationers off-roading on Patara beach in the popular tourist town of Kaş, known as one of the 22 nesting areas of caretta carettas in Türkiye, have ignited a wave of backlash from conservationists and locals.

“We face difficulties in preventing ATVs from entering the beach. People need to understand the importance of using the beach sustainably without requiring constant warnings,” said Eyüp Başkale, head of the Sea Turtle Conservation and Monitoring Project initiated by the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry.

Başkale, an academic from Pamukkale University, leads the project carried out in a designated area within the borders of the southern province of Antalya’s Kaş district and nearby Muğla province’s Fethiye district.

“During the nesting season from May 15 to Sept. 15, volunteer teams, accompanied by experts, conduct field studies from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” the expert elaborated. “They meticulously control the area twice a day to ensure the safety of the sea turtle nests.”

Başkale emphasized the protective measures in place, stating that each nest is shielded by cages to ward off predators. Furthermore, sand mounds and informative boards are strategically placed to raise awareness in the heavily frequented beach area.

Regrettably, vehicle access to Patara beach continues during the nesting season, which adversely affects the sea turtle population. The presence of vehicles damages the nests and disrupts the beach ecosystem, according to Başkale.

Despite attempts to deter vehicles through signage and the placement of stakes, tour companies are still driving tourists to the beach using ATVs, he added.

sea turtles,

WORLD Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

    Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

  2. Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

    Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

  3. World's oldest-known burial site found in S Africa

    World's oldest-known burial site found in S Africa

  4. Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024

    Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024

  5. Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

    Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises
Recommended
Massive structures discovered under 3,000-year-old garrison

Massive structures discovered under 3,000-year-old garrison
Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine
Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024

Serial production of Baykar’s drone set to begin in 2024
German embassy counters Turks’ visa challenges

German embassy counters Turks’ visa challenges
HDP co-chairs won’t rerun for leadership

HDP co-chairs won’t rerun for leadership
Parliament to elect its new speaker

Parliament to elect its new speaker
WORLD Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed

Ukraine was evacuating thousands of people Wednesday after an attack on a major Russian-held dam unleashed a torrent of water, inundating two dozen villages and sparking fears of a humanitarian disaster.

ECONOMY Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

Australia lifts key interest rate, flags further rises

Australia's central bank hiked interest rates to an 11-year high yesterday and warned that further rises may be on the horizon to get surging prices under control.

SPORTS Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Visually impaired sisters eye national team in swimming

Two 90 percent visually impaired sisters hailing from the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri, are gearing up for national team selections following their impressive achievements in swimming, including their triumphs in Turkish championships.