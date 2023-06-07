Holidaymakers on ATVs spark concern for sea turtles

ANTALYA

Images of vacationers off-roading on Patara beach in the popular tourist town of Kaş, known as one of the 22 nesting areas of caretta carettas in Türkiye, have ignited a wave of backlash from conservationists and locals.

“We face difficulties in preventing ATVs from entering the beach. People need to understand the importance of using the beach sustainably without requiring constant warnings,” said Eyüp Başkale, head of the Sea Turtle Conservation and Monitoring Project initiated by the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry.

Başkale, an academic from Pamukkale University, leads the project carried out in a designated area within the borders of the southern province of Antalya’s Kaş district and nearby Muğla province’s Fethiye district.

“During the nesting season from May 15 to Sept. 15, volunteer teams, accompanied by experts, conduct field studies from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” the expert elaborated. “They meticulously control the area twice a day to ensure the safety of the sea turtle nests.”

Başkale emphasized the protective measures in place, stating that each nest is shielded by cages to ward off predators. Furthermore, sand mounds and informative boards are strategically placed to raise awareness in the heavily frequented beach area.

Regrettably, vehicle access to Patara beach continues during the nesting season, which adversely affects the sea turtle population. The presence of vehicles damages the nests and disrupts the beach ecosystem, according to Başkale.

Despite attempts to deter vehicles through signage and the placement of stakes, tour companies are still driving tourists to the beach using ATVs, he added.