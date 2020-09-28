Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

ANTALYA

Holidays in temporary makeshift homes built by the locals from the surrounding villages in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where five-star hotels are located, have started two months late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 500 people have taken a vacation in over 300 tents that were set up in the region starting from June 1.

The free holiday next to luxury hotels, nestled with the sea and the forest, will continue until the end of November due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and high-temperature conditions.

Holidaymakers enjoy the isolated beaches in Aksu settlement where the blue of the Mediterranean Sea and green of the pine forests meet at the foot of the Tauros Mountains.

“We moved to nature due to the virus. It’s beautiful here. There is no illness [around], and the air is clean. We don’t even feel the urge to go out,” said Kiraz Çoban, who has been living with her spouse since June 1.

“We stay in our homes and [sometimes] swim. I live a good life away from the pandemic. It gives me confidence. Our children and grandchildren also visit us,” Çay added.

Makeshift homes in Antalya coasts are often preferred because they are economically reasonable for locals compared to five-star hotels that apply the all-inclusive system.