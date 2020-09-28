Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

  • September 28 2020 14:07:00

Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

ANTALYA
Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidays in temporary makeshift homes built by the locals from the surrounding villages in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where five-star hotels are located, have started two months late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 500 people have taken a vacation in over 300 tents that were set up in the region starting from June 1.

The free holiday next to luxury hotels, nestled with the sea and the forest, will continue until the end of November due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and high-temperature conditions.

Holidaymakers enjoy the isolated beaches in Aksu settlement where the blue of the Mediterranean Sea and green of the pine forests meet at the foot of the Tauros Mountains.

“We moved to nature due to the virus. It’s beautiful here. There is no illness [around], and the air is clean. We don’t even feel the urge to go out,” said Kiraz Çoban, who has been living with her spouse since June 1.

“We stay in our homes and [sometimes] swim. I live a good life away from the pandemic. It gives me confidence. Our children and grandchildren also visit us,” Çay added.

Makeshift homes in Antalya coasts are often preferred because they are economically reasonable for locals compared to five-star hotels that apply the all-inclusive system.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

    Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

  2. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  3. Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

    Predictions on course of Ankara politics in coming period

  4. 1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

    1,700-year-old waterway on verge of collapse due to dynamites

  5. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker
Recommended
Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

Turkey lowers asset ratio as part of normalization

Turkeys largest technology event Teknofest ends

Turkey's largest technology event Teknofest ends
Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list
Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate

Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate
Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July

Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July
OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidaying in makeshift homes of Antalya to continue until November

Holidays in temporary makeshift homes built by the locals from the surrounding villages in the Mediterranean province of Antalya, where five-star hotels are located, have started two months late this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.