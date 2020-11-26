Holiday-goers leave trash on beach as they leave makeshift free vacation site

ANTALYA
Garbage and trash dotted a beach of the tourist hotspot province of Antalya on the Mediterranean coast as holiday-goers left the area opened for makeshift tents for the summer season.

Since June 1, almost 500 people holidayed in over 300 tents pitched in isolated beaches in Kumluca district’s Aksu settlement, which has a mesmerizing scene of the blue Mediterranean Sea and the green pines of the Taurus Mountains in the backdrop.

But holidaymakers returned to their hometowns leaving behind their trash and garbage on the beach, where they stayed for free, as the summer season ended.

The tourists took only their personal belongings, leaving behind the tents abandoned and their trash.

There were also several stray dogs loafing around along the coastline, which has become hostile for anglers, according to Demirören News Agency.

Some dogs were seen rummaging through the trash in hunger, while fishermen reacted to the litter left behind and the disturbing view of the coastline.

Makeshift homes in Antalya coasts are often preferred because they are economically more convenient for locals compared to all-inclusive five-star hotels.

Turkey,

