Historical bridge's feet exposed as Meriç River's flow plummets

EDİRNE

The submerged foundations of the historic bridge on the Meriç (Evros) River have been brought to light as the waterway's flow dwindled to a mere 48 cubic meters per hour.

This revelation follows a concerning decline in the river's water levels,

attributed in part to scorching summer temperatures exceeding seasonal norms across Türkiye.

The unprecedented drop in the river's flow, a lifeline for irrigating agricultural plots in the northwestern province of Edirne, has left local business owners and visitors astonished by the exposed bridge supports.

"It is not a pleasant sight. It is not just here, but almost everywhere in Türkiye. This is partly due to people. We do not know how to protect the environment," said Seçkin Zehir, who conducts business along the riverbanks, while expressing his dismay. "I have never seen Meriç in this state before. In the past, people used to swim across, now they cross on foot."

Kemal Kılıç, a proprietor of a nearby restaurant and invitation garden, lamented the severe dry spell. "Unfortunately, the climate conditions, temperature and drought in the world have seriously reduced the water level. We are really sad because of this. We're seeing once again how precious water and life are," he remarked.

Kılıç underscored the urgency of water conservation efforts across the country, emphasizing, "Especially at the moment, being a little more sensitive and responsible in water consumption across Türkiye will greatly benefit future generations... Please let's not pollute our water resources and act more carefully."

Kılıç noted that even visitors to the region were taken aback by the unprecedented view of the exposed riverbed and bridge supports.

Highlighting upstream factors in Bulgaria impacting the river's flow, Kılıç pointed out, "The impoundment of the dams there reduces the flow of water here. We hope that abundant rains will come as soon as possible and we will have more water."