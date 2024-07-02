Historic mosque restored with authentic stone

EDIRNE

A five-century-old historic mosque in the northwestern province of Edirne has undergone restoration with a distinctive material known as Keşan stone, which was meticulously sought after within the city for years.

After three years of research to identify a specific stone for the restoration of the historic mosque, the Keşan stone has been discovered and used in the restoration of the Hersekzade Ahmet Paşa Mosque, which was built by one of the Ottoman grand viziers in the Keşan district.

The head of the Foundations Regional Directorate Ahmet Saraç touched upon the studies conducted in order to discover the Keşan stone, the green ones of which were used in the restoration of the exterior part while the yellow ones were applied in the minaret of the mosque.

"The green stone used in the main walls of the mosque is a feature that identifies with our mosque along with the yellow stone in the minaret. When we initiated the restoration work, there was no quarry for such stones in Keşan,” he said.

Authorities discovered the quarries of the Keşan stones in the wake of long-continued studies, subsequently quarrying the specific stones, according to Saraç.

“We have completed the repair work in the workshops we established on the construction site. The reinforcement works of the mosque have been completed, in addition to the covering of the dome leads and the plaster works. Currently, works on landscaping, burial arrangements, sinks and ablution areas are continuing in the mosque,” he further explained.

Emphasizing the significance of the city, which was the capital of the Ottoman Empire for 92 years, in terms of historical buildings, Saraç stated that they attach great importance to the maintenance, repair and revival of these buildings.

“Our restoration works are currently proceeding in the provinces within our area of responsibility, especially in Selimiye Mosque and Uzunköprü Muradiye Mosque along with Hersekzade Ahmet Paşa Mosque,” he said.

Saraç indicated that the team's engraving work is still ongoing in the mosque, where the minaret, interior and exterior works have mostly been finished. He reflected on their will to reopen the mosque for worship within the year, with the crews working to restore it to its previous state.

In another restoration initiative in the historic city, the centuries-old doors of Selimiye Mosque are currently undergoing comprehensive restoration by the General Directorate of Foundations.

As part of this restoration, two entrance doors and three courtyard gates, known for their intricate Kündekari construction technique and size, have been meticulously preserved.