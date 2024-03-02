Historic Maiden's Tower reopens to visitors

ISTANBUL

ISTANBUL
Historic Maidens Tower reopens to visitors

After the completion of the restoration work of the The Maiden’s Tower, one of the symbolic buildings of Istanbul, which started in 2021, the historical structure will be reopened to visitors on March 1.

"The Maiden's Tower will be reopened to visitors as of March 1, 2024. Transportation will be provided from Karaköy Port due to Üsküdar, Salacak coastal arrangement works; boat services will be available every half hour between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the country’s General Directorate of Cultural Assets and Museums said in a written statement.

Officials say the change in the tower does not only constitute physical appearance and strengthening efforts, but a cultural use of the tower will also be promoted rather than a commercial purpose.

The megacity, which also suffered heavy damage from earthquakes in 1999 is on edge, according to the repeated warnings by experts about the expected quake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher.

Meanwhile, Salacak coast will be opened to the public next month after the renovation works.

"When you look at Salacak from the opposite side, you will see the cliffs. The area where the observation deck is located, designed across the Maiden's Tower, will have the appearance symbolizing the cliffs,” said Arif Gürkan Alpay, Deputy Secretary General of Istanbul Municipality.

The Maiden’s Tower has a history dating back to 24 B.C. It was destroyed in an earthquake in 1509 and rebuilt. Restored by Mahmut II in 1832, the tower was last renovated in 2000 and since turned into a restaurant.

