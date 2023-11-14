Historic Hasankeyf region hosts water sports final

BATMAN

The historic Hasankeyf region in the southeastern province of Batman has served as the backdrop for the finals of a series of water sports championships.

Hasankeyf, which is steeped in history and was flooded after the construction of a dam, has been a site for water sports competitions.

Competitors in eight different categories showcased their skills during the two-day championship.

Batman Governor Ekrem has expressed his delight at hosting the Turkish finals.

"Hasankeyf, known for its cultural tourism, provided the perfect setting for this event,” the governor said.

"Utilizing the Ilısu Dam, we have introduced water sports to Türkiye on this unique occasion, with significant participation from our community,” he added.

Rising water levels from the giant Ilisu Dam submerged the town of Hasankeyf, flooding an area inhabited by humans for millennia.

Turkish Motorcycle Federation President Bekir Yunus Uçar shared his excitement about hosting the championship in historic Hasankeyf, highlighting the thrill of competing amidst such a rich history.

“It is very special and important for us to be here because there is a sociological and historical message we can send to the whole of Türkiye and the world. With this race, Hasankeyf is back on Türkiye's agenda and will resurface again,” he said.

The champions received their medals after the speeches.