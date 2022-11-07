Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

ISTANBUL
Historic fountain used as balcony for 10 years

The 404-year-old Mustafa Ağa Fountain in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district has been used as a balcony for 10 years by the residents of the building behind it, a researcher has revealed.

During his study on Ottoman architecture in the 17th century, researcher Hüseyin Kula determined that the historic fountain has been used as a balcony by the people residing in the small building behind the fountain.

A door was created to go out from the building to the fountain, and its roof was surrounded by iron railings.

After Kula announced the incident on social media, the Beyoğlu Municipality removed the railings and cleaned the fountain.

Announcing that the fountain will be taken into care, the teams also filed a complaint to the Cultural Heritage Preservation Regional Board.

“This situation astonished those who are interested in history. As we could not even touch these works, this made me very sad. Living so deeply in history is a great blessing for all of us, and we should protect our historical monuments,” Kula pointed out.

“Fortunately, the municipality dealt with the issue immediately and saved the historical fountain from this captivity,” he added.

Mustafa Ağa, one of the high officials of Ottoman Sultan Osman II, built the fountain in the Hasköy neighborhood, which suffered from thirst at that time, in 1618.

The people residing in the region met their water needs from the fountain for many years, but the fountain was stuck between the buildings with the increase of urbanization and, then water began not to be provided over time.

ECONOMY Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Anchovy exports halve in September-October
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ovechkin sets NHL record

    Ovechkin sets NHL record

  2. Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

    Ankara Film Festival opens at ceremony

  3. Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

    Student starts living in caravan as house rents soar

  4. Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

    Iran admits sending Russia drones but says before Ukraine war

  5. Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

    Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Recommended
Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti
Higher education graduates’ rate in Türkiye soars to 40 pct: Report

Higher education graduates’ rate in Türkiye soars to 40 pct: Report
Ministry to target problems related to stray animals

Ministry to target problems related to stray animals
Over 400 irregular migrants deported from Edirne

Over 400 irregular migrants deported from Edirne
Erdoğan criticizes CHP leader’s visit to foreign countries

Erdoğan criticizes CHP leader’s visit to foreign countries
Turkish security forces start mission for security of World Cup in Qatar

Turkish security forces start mission for security of World Cup in Qatar
WORLD Serbian gang leader captured in Istanbul

Serbian gang leader captured in Istanbul

Serbian gang leader Zeljko Bojanic, sought by Interpol with a red notice, has been detained in Istanbul.

ECONOMY Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Türkiye’s anchovy exports declined by 50 percent in September-October 2022 compared with the same period of last year due to warmer weather and more bonito population in the seas.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.