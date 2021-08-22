Historic Ephesus sites attract millions

  • August 22 2021 07:00:00

Historic Ephesus sites attract millions

İZMİR
Historic Ephesus sites attract millions

The famed ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey’s picturesque Aegean region attracts millions of tourists and history buffs every year. Ephesus was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2015. 

Previously an ancient Greek city and later a major Roman settlement near present-day Selçuk in the coastal İzmir province, Ephesus boasts a rich cultural heritage dating back to the first people to call it home in 6500 B.C.

Apart from the ancient city of Ephesus, the Ephesus archaeological site contains the Celsus library, the fabled House of the Virgin Mary, the Church of St. John the Evangelist, and the prehistoric Çukuriçi mound. 

The Ayasuluk Hill is known as the first place Ephesus was established before moving to its current location. It is home to important structures of both Christianity and the Turkish-Islamic era. 

Considered one of Christianity’s holiest sites, the House of the Virgin Mary merited a trio of papal visits: Pope Paul VI visited the shrine in 1967, Pope John Paul II in 1979, and Pope Benedict XVI in 2006. 

The House of the Virgin Mary is a Catholic and Muslim shrine located in Bülbüldağı, near Ephesus, 7 kilometers from Selçuk. 

Legend says Jesus’ mother was taken to this stone house by St. John where she lived until her assumption (her body rising to Heaven, according to Catholic doctrine) or dormition (according to Orthodox Christian belief). 

tourism,

TURKEY Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested

Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

    Dog tours Istanbul on public transport

  2. Turkey slams US for continued support to YPG

    Turkey slams US for continued support to YPG

  3. Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

    Increasing demand for Princes’ Islands shoots up property prices

  4. Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

    Turkey launches new Coast Guard Command unit on Lake Van

  5. Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested

    Man who attacked İYİ Party executive arrested
Recommended
Replicas of Turkey’s ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic sent to US for display

Replicas of Turkey’s ‘Gypsy Girl’ mosaic sent to US for display
Enchanting Sagalassos lures visitors

Enchanting Sagalassos lures visitors
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party
Impeachment’ star says series aimed to ‘redeem’ Monica Lewinsky

Impeachment’ star says series aimed to ‘redeem’ Monica Lewinsky
New York’s ‘homecoming’ concert called off as hurricane nears

New York’s ‘homecoming’ concert called off as hurricane nears
Historical sites in southeast Turkey attract tourists

Historical sites in southeast Turkey attract tourists
WORLD Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

Hurricane Henri bears down on US east coast

A swath of the U.S. East Coast, including New York City, was under alert on Aug. 21, as storm Henri was upgraded to what could be the first hurricane in 30 years to hit New England.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

Central government gross debt stock at $241 bln in July

The Turkish central government's gross debt stock totaled 2 trillion Turkish liras (around $241 billion) as of the end of July, according to official figures on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş defender NSakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş defender N'Sakala collapses during Süper Lig match

Beşiktaş's Congolese defender Fabrice N'Sakala collapsed on the pitch during a Turkish Süper Lig match on Aug. 21 against Gaziantep.