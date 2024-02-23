Historic clock replica installed at famous Antalya tower

ANTALYA

Antalya's historic clock tower's lost clock has been replaced by a replica following careful restoration, breathing new life into the culturally significant landmark.

The restoration works on the tower, which commenced in February last year, have reached completion. Situated atop the ancient ramparts dating back to the Hellenistic period, with its turret section built during the Byzantine era and later converted into a clock tower during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II in the early 1900s, the tower underwent meticulous restoration under the supervision of the Regional Directorate of Foundations and the Antalya Museum, sanctioned by the Antalya Cultural and Natural Heritage Conservation Board.

During excavation works inside the tower, two lead pieces weighing 40 kilograms each, one responsible for the clock mechanism and the other for the bell at the tower's summit, were unearthed. The bell and other components were handed over to the Antalya Museum for conservation.

During the restoration process, it was discovered that the existing clocks adorning the tower's four faces were not original and that the original clock was likely stolen in 1985. The plastic replacements, along with the iron frames used to affix them, had caused damage to the historic stones over the years.

Efforts were initiated to find an exact match for the lost clock. Renowned clock repairman Recep Gürgen, based in Istanbul, was enlisted for the restoration project. With a mechanism donated by a collector from the 1900s, he ensured the construction of a clock identical to the original, capable of chiming every hour. With the assistance of a crane, the clock and its mechanism were installed in the tower.

Cemil Karabayram, director of Cultural Assets at the Antalya Governor's Office, recounted the details of the work done on the clock tower, stating, "This clock disappeared in the 1980s, but today its twin, an equivalent dial made with the same original materials, has been brought here and installed. Its mechanism has been placed. Recep Gürgen, the master of this craft, personally participated in the project from start to finish."

Karabayram, who indicated that the project was completed in approximately three years, said, "A total of 3.6 million Turkish Liras ($116,004) was spent on the project. All of this was supported by contributions from Antalya Governor's Office."

The completion of this restoration not only signifies the revival of a historic timepiece but also underscores the commitment to preserving Antalya's rich cultural heritage for future generations.