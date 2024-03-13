Historic caves, artifacts along Euphrates River to be preserved

ADIYAMAN

The area along the banks of the Euphrates River, boasting multi-story caves harboring civilizations for millennia, is set to be officially registered for preservation.

These ancient caves, nestled in rocks on both sides of the river, feature intriguing walkways, pits and tombs adorned with historical artifacts.

Home to inhabitants spanning from the Neolithic era to the Islamic period, these caves have drawn the attention of officials from the Adıyaman Museum Directorate. Surveying the region, they plan to expand the registered area to encompass approximately 30 hectares along the 10-kilometer stretch of the river.

Led by Museum Director Mehmet Alkan and Deputy Director Mustafa Çelik, a team traveled along the banks via fishing boat, identifying and documenting previously unregistered artifacts.

Alkan further elaborated on the landscape of the multi-story caves lining the banks of the Euphrates River.

"There is a very complex area here with multi-story caves and single-story caves on both sides of the Euphrates River. There are ancient walking paths, the Kızılin Bridge, which was mentioned in the Pottinger map in the second century A.D. and is today's monumental bridge, and multi-story caves about 10 kilometers away," he stated, emphasizing that nature tourism coexists with cultural tourism in the area.

Stating the structural importance of the place, Alkan highlighted the tombs and offering pits belonging to the Roman period. "The fact that there were roads descending to the Euphrates in the ancient period shows that previous transportation here was done by boats," he added.

Tourists visiting Gümüşkaya Village in the southeastern province of Adıyaman marvel at the natural beauty and cultural treasures, including the Kızılin Bridge connecting the village to Besni district’s Kızılin Village, where the Euphrates and Göksu Rivers converge.

Recently restored by the General Directorate of Highways, the bridge was further celebrated with a rowing marathon at the confluence of the Göksu and Euphrates Rivers two years ago.

Gümüşkaya village head Hasan Ünlü extended a warm invitation to both local and international tourists, suggesting them to explore the historical caves and settlements via boat tours along the Euphrates River.

Advocating for the development of tourism in the area, Ünlü envisioned a blend of recreational and sporting activities, such as rowing, to further showcase the region’s historical significance and natural beauty.

"We want tourists to see this historical place through not only touristic activities but also sportive activities. Rowing was practiced in previous years. An area of about 20 kilometers is suitable for rowing," he said.