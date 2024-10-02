Historic Assyrian neighborhood in Mardin under restoration

Historic Assyrian neighborhood in Mardin under restoration

MARDİN
Historic Assyrian neighborhood in Mardin under restoration

In a bid to boost tourism, restoration efforts are underway in the southeastern province of Mardin's Dereiçi neighborhood, celebrated for its rich diversity, where residents of various religions, sects and languages come together.

Garnering appreciation for its distinctive architectural texture and exceptional scenic beauty, Dereiçi in the Savur district previously hosted numerous TV shows and music videos.

Together with local authorities, the Culture and Tourism Ministry launched this restoration project to further highlight the neighborhood’s potential and draw attention to its historical and natural attractions.

The neighborhood is a unique example of a Christian community, featuring churches from three distinct sects, according to Savur Mayor Engin Uğur Hamidi, as well as three monasteries and a mosque.

“Muslims have also resided in this area for millennia at the same time. We all lived together here without any discrimination,” he pointed out.

While lighting work is now under progress in the neighborhood, the mayor noted that all the structures will also be restored to their former conditions and that the Protestant and Catholic churches would also follow suit.

He further claimed that the area would rank among the most picturesque holiday towns in Türkiye, not just in the region, as a result of these restoration efforts, adding that restaurants, cafés and boutique hotels will be constructed in the region.

The headman of the neighborhood, Sami Dal, echoed the mayor's remarks, noting they were equally pleased with the effort made to welcome tourists to the community.

“In the Savur region, this is the only surviving Assyrian village. Numerous films, TV shows and music videos have been filmed here. That explains why so many people are drawn to it,” he said.

Dal claimed that allowing tourists to visit this location will produce both cultural and economic outcomes in the future, further resulting in greater interest.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

    Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

  2. Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

    Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

  3. Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

    Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

  4. Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

    Israel declares UN chief 'persona non grata'

  5. Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes

    Israel-Hezbollah tension see new heights with clash, strikes
Recommended
Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia

Turkish vessel set for hydrocarbon exploration in Somalia
Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana

Türkiye’s major tech event Teknofest kicks off in Adana
CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament

CHP divided over standing for Erdoğan in parliament
Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix

Turkish parliamentary commission plans to summon Netflix
Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties

Turkish intel, police nab fugitive ex-judge over FETÖ ties
Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat

Stem cell therapy offers hope for cat
‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’

‘15 pct of foreigners stay in houses instead of hotels in Antalya’
WORLD Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vows to make Iran pay for missile attack as regionwide conflict grows

Israel vowed to make Iran "pay" for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on Wednesday it would launch an even bigger attack if it is targeted as the destruction and violence persist in Lebanon and Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s 9-month exports rise 3.2 percent to $193 billion

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.2 percent in the January-September period from a year ago to reach $192.8 billion, according to data from the Trade Ministry on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿