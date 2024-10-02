Historic Assyrian neighborhood in Mardin under restoration

MARDİN

In a bid to boost tourism, restoration efforts are underway in the southeastern province of Mardin's Dereiçi neighborhood, celebrated for its rich diversity, where residents of various religions, sects and languages come together.

Garnering appreciation for its distinctive architectural texture and exceptional scenic beauty, Dereiçi in the Savur district previously hosted numerous TV shows and music videos.

Together with local authorities, the Culture and Tourism Ministry launched this restoration project to further highlight the neighborhood’s potential and draw attention to its historical and natural attractions.

The neighborhood is a unique example of a Christian community, featuring churches from three distinct sects, according to Savur Mayor Engin Uğur Hamidi, as well as three monasteries and a mosque.

“Muslims have also resided in this area for millennia at the same time. We all lived together here without any discrimination,” he pointed out.

While lighting work is now under progress in the neighborhood, the mayor noted that all the structures will also be restored to their former conditions and that the Protestant and Catholic churches would also follow suit.

He further claimed that the area would rank among the most picturesque holiday towns in Türkiye, not just in the region, as a result of these restoration efforts, adding that restaurants, cafés and boutique hotels will be constructed in the region.

The headman of the neighborhood, Sami Dal, echoed the mayor's remarks, noting they were equally pleased with the effort made to welcome tourists to the community.

“In the Savur region, this is the only surviving Assyrian village. Numerous films, TV shows and music videos have been filmed here. That explains why so many people are drawn to it,” he said.

Dal claimed that allowing tourists to visit this location will produce both cultural and economic outcomes in the future, further resulting in greater interest.