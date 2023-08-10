Hisar-U to be tested in area of 850 km

ANKARA

HİSAR-U missile, a domestically developed long-range air defense system known as one of the most powerful weapons in the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces, is expected to be tested within an area of 850 kilometers in the Black Sea this week, local media has announced.

Following the Defense Ministry’s announcement of NAVTEX/NOTAM in the 850-kilometer area in the Black Sea, local media reported that the announcement was made for the test of HİSAR-U to be carried out in the first half of August.

NOTAM is a warning broadcast made to announce the existence of any work or drill tests to the officials related to flight operations in a timely manner. NAVTEX is a version of a similar warning for maritime officials.

HİSAR-U will be launched from the northwestern province of Edirne to the northern city of Giresun in an 850-kilometer radar line for the test and will destroy its target.

The defense system was developed using the latest technology and produced in cooperation with Turkish defense companies ASELSAN and ROKETSAN.