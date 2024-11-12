Hikikomori Syndrome emerging as growing concern in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Hikikomori Syndrome, known as withdrawal from society, is increasingly being diagnosed in Türkiye, raising alarm over its impact on the mental health and social development of young people.

First identified in Japan, the syndrome is characterized by extreme social isolation, withdrawal from personal relationships and avoidance of societal responsibilities.

Experts warn that the phenomenon, now seen globally, is being fueled in Türkiye by mounting social pressures and the pervasive influence of social media.

“Young people in Türkiye are under serious stress due to intense expectations for success and pressures from their families and society,” said Yasemin Kuş, lecturer of psychology at Istanbul Commerce University.

“High standards for success in education and business, along with the expectations set by social media, can make individuals feel inadequate. This pressure often leads to social withdrawal and, in many cases, Hikikomori Syndrome,” Kuş added.

Psychologist Yeşim Akıncı emphasized that the main characteristic of Hikikomori is severe social withdrawal, which leaves ground for the development of psychiatric disorders. “Children with this syndrome tend to shut out the world around them. It can disrupt their mental health and daily lives, leaving them unable to engage in normal social or professional activities,” Akıncı noted.

The rise of social media has also been a contributing factor, according to Akıncı.

Aleyna Özcan, a clinical psychologist, pointed out that those with introverted personalities or high levels of stress, anxiety and worry are more prone to developing the syndrome.

Experts agree that promoting social activites and fostering stronger family ties are essential to combat this growing issue.