Hikikomori Syndrome emerging as growing concern in Türkiye

Hikikomori Syndrome emerging as growing concern in Türkiye

ISTANBUL
Hikikomori Syndrome emerging as growing concern in Türkiye

Hikikomori Syndrome, known as withdrawal from society, is increasingly being diagnosed in Türkiye, raising alarm over its impact on the mental health and social development of young people.

First identified in Japan, the syndrome is characterized by extreme social isolation, withdrawal from personal relationships and avoidance of societal responsibilities.

Experts warn that the phenomenon, now seen globally, is being fueled in Türkiye by mounting social pressures and the pervasive influence of social media.

“Young people in Türkiye are under serious stress due to intense expectations for success and pressures from their families and society,” said Yasemin Kuş, lecturer of psychology at Istanbul Commerce University.

“High standards for success in education and business, along with the expectations set by social media, can make individuals feel inadequate. This pressure often leads to social withdrawal and, in many cases, Hikikomori Syndrome,” Kuş added.

Psychologist Yeşim Akıncı emphasized that the main characteristic of Hikikomori is severe social withdrawal, which leaves ground for the development of psychiatric disorders. “Children with this syndrome tend to shut out the world around them. It can disrupt their mental health and daily lives, leaving them unable to engage in normal social or professional activities,” Akıncı noted.

The rise of social media has also been a contributing factor, according to Akıncı.

Aleyna Özcan, a clinical psychologist, pointed out that those with introverted personalities or high levels of stress, anxiety and worry are more prone to developing the syndrome.

Experts agree that promoting social activites and fostering stronger family ties are essential to combat this growing issue.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  2. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  3. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  4. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

  5. Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

    Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Recommended
Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza
OICs role key in stopping Israeli aggression: Erdoğan

OIC's role key in stopping Israeli aggression: Erdoğan
Cold snap to engulf Türkiye

Cold snap to engulf Türkiye
Turkish doctors favor aesthetic specialties amid health tourism demand

Turkish doctors favor aesthetic specialties amid health tourism demand
Vintage curtains fetch fortune as collectors show interest

Vintage curtains fetch fortune as collectors show interest
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿