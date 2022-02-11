Highest snow depth measured at Kartalkaya

  • February 11 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s highest snow depth has been measured at the summit of Mount Kartalkaya, one of the significant and busy winter tourism centers located in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bolu.

According to the data of the General Directorate of Meteorology, which measures instant snow depth at nearly 250 points throughout the country with a censor system, Kartalkaya ranks first with 2.18 meters.

Sitting at more than 2,200 meters high in the Köroğlu Mountains with the surrounding area covered with pine forests, the center is considered today’s growing hot spot for winter travel due to its proximity to Turkey’s commercial capital Istanbul.

Kartalkaya is followed by Davraz Ski Center in the southwestern province of Isparta, reaching a depth of 1.95 meters of snow.

In Tavas Ski Center in the neighboring province of Denizli and Ovacık Ski Center in the eastern province of Tunceli, which share the third place, the snow thickness was 1.8 meters each.

Protester numbers outside New Zealand's parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
