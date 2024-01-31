Higher education body warns students against fraudsters

ANKARA

The Higher Education Council (YÖK) has collaborated with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) to inform students about the dangers they may face if their bank accounts are used for illegal purposes.

The council has recently received complaints that especially university students have been earning income by letting others use their bank accounts and that these accounts may lead to crimes such as money laundering, financing of terrorism and fraud, for which there are heavy prison sentences, warning students to avoid such activities.

In the posters prepared by MASAK and sent to universities by YÖK, students were warned, "If your bank accounts are used in money transfers for crimes such as money laundering, financing of terrorist organizations and fraud, you may face heavy prison sentences.”

Cyber Security Expert Associate Professor Dr. Cihangir Tezcan explained that students' bank accounts can be accessed through cyber-attacks, students can be offered to use their accounts for a short period of time in exchange for money, or fraudsters can send links via e-mail, SMS and capture account information.

"Students should never allow people they don't know to use their bank accounts, and they should check them regularly. If they turn on the two-factor application, they will largely prevent others from accessing their accounts," he stated.

A study conducted by LinkedIn has identified the professions that will rise in Türkiye in 2024, and at the top of the list is “fraud specialist.”

These fraud specialists work in financial fraud, identity theft, card fraud and other similar areas and are usually employed by banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions.