Hezbollah warns ‘patience might run out’ over Israeli violations

BEIRUT

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem has said that the group is prepared to respond to Israeli violations of their Lebanon ceasefire even before the expiry of a 60-day deadline for Israel to withdraw.

Addressing critics of Hezbollah’s silence on Israel’s violations of the ceasefire agreement, Qassem said in a televised speech that the group's leadership "is the one that decides when to resist, how to resist, the method of resistance and the weapons to use."

"Our patience [regarding these violations] might run out … and when we decide to act, you will see it immediately."

In this context, Qassem said that the ceasefire agreement "exclusively applies to the area south of the Litani River and the [Lebanese] state is responsible, along with the sponsors, for restraining Israel and ensuring the agreement’s implementation."

Israel threatens to break deal

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Jan. 5 to abolish the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon if Hezbollah does not withdraw from southern Lebanon.

“If Hezbollah does not withdraw beyond the Litani River, there will be no agreement,” Katz said during a visit to an army base in northern Israel.

Katz said the ceasefire deal stipulates the withdrawal of Hezbollah forces from southern Lebanon and the dismantling of its weapons.

“If this condition is not met, there will be no agreement, and Israel will be forced to act independently to ensure the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,” he added.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing unnamed sources, said early Jan. 5 that Tel Aviv was preparing to remain in Lebanon far beyond the 60-day period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement.

The sources claimed that Hezbollah had not adhered to its part of the agreement and had not fully withdrawn its forces behind the Litani River.

The ceasefire agreement took effect on Nov. 27 last year in the hope of ending over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and Hezbollah.

Lebanese authorities, however, have reported over 380 Israeli violations, including the death of 32 people and injury of 39 others, since late November.

Under the ceasefire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line – a de facto border – in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel’s onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,063 victims have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,664 others have been injured.